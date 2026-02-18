Rajya Sabha elections on March 16: From Sharad Pawar to Priyanka Chaturvedi, here are the MPs whose terms end in April

The terms of 37 Rajya Sabha members are set to expire in April 2026, necessitating the polls. (Sansad TV/ANI)

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued the notification for elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats, with polling and counting of votes scheduled for March 16. The term of 37 Rajya Sabha members is set to expire in April.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election,” read the notification.

Among those MPs whose terms are ending, seven are from Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, five each from West Bengal and Bihar, four from Odisha, three from Assam, two each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana, and one from Himachal Pradesh.