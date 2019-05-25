Elections create differences, but 2019 polls broke down walls, united people: Narendra Modi

In his first address, after being unanimously elected as the next Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi Saturday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was an exercise to unite people and break down the walls that separate people. “It is said that politics creates walls, differences, but the 2019 election has broken down those walls. This election has worked to unite people. It was an exercise at social unity,” he said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected Modi as their leader at the parliamentary board meeting two days after the party’s historic win the general elections. At the meeting, where newly-elected MPs were present, Modi received huge backing by NDA leaders including SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan who endorsed him as the leader of the 353 NDA MPs.

Speaking on the achievements of his government’s tenure since 2014, Modi said “faith resulted in a pro-incumbency wave. “This election was an election for positive votes. The government has been elected again, given more responsibility.”

The BJP emerged a clear winner in the general elections, bagging 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had 282 seats.

Modi asked NDA leaders to maintain restraint in speaking to media, adding that some statements made for publicity often trouble the party.

Expressing his gratitude to the allies of the BJP and the newly-elected MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said all are equals in the NDA who will embark on a new journey together to aspire for a new India with fresh energy. “You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I’m one of you, equal to you,” he said.

The upcoming Prime Minister also took blessings of BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani and bowed down before the Constitution of India.

“I’m talking to you after bowing before the constitution, there can not be a ‘bhed-rekha’ for a people’s representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us,” he said. Congratulating the newly-elected MPs, Modi said, “You all deserve greetings but those elected for the first time deserve an even bigger one. I offer all of you my greetings.”

BJP president Amit Shah thanked the allies for choosing Modi as the next Prime Minister of the country. “Modi is elected the leader of the parliamentary party of 353 MPs unanimously,” Shah announced as Modi acknowledged the support and cheers from MPs.

Modi will now call on President Ram Nath Kovind to stake his claim to form the government. Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on May 30 but an official confirmation is awaited.

His meeting with the President is scheduled around 8 pm and before that leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would meet Kovind at around 7 pm.

Shah proposed Modi’s name and former party presidents Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari seconded the proposal. Modi’s election was a mere formality as the NDA had already declared him the alliance’s prime ministerial candidate.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet. On Friday, Modi met the President and handed over his resignation, which was accepted. He also chaired the last Cabinet meeting which was followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Parliament Annexe building. The ministers passed a resolution thanking Modi for leading the coalition to a massive win.

Meanwhile, the Congress which could only increase its tally to 52 from 44 in 2014 convened a meeting of the party working committee in which party chief Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign was unanimously rejected.