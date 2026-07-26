Elections are won with votes, respect earned through public service: V-P C P Radhakrishnan

HIGHLIGHTING THE role of public service, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday told a group of new Rajya Sabha MPs that while elections are won with votes, respect is earned through public service.
Inaugurating a two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MPs, the Rajya Sabha Chairman underscored the need for commitment to the people and the Constitution.
“Debates, discussions or even disruptions, it must always lead to a decision,” he said.
“C P Radhakrishnan noted that while elections are won by votes, respect is earned through public service. He urged members to remember that every question asked, every law enacted, every policy framed, and every debate participated in has the potential to transform lives,” as per a statement. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said they had the “right to hold government accountable, offer constructive criticism, guide the government onto the right path… ” it said.