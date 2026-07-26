Elections are won with votes, respect earned through public service: V-P C P Radhakrishnan

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI

HIGHLIGHTING THE role of public service, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday told a group of new Rajya Sabha MPs that while elections are won with votes, respect is earned through public service.

Inaugurating a two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MPs, the Rajya Sabha Chairman underscored the need for commitment to the people and the Constitution.

“Debates, discussions or even disruptions, it must always lead to a decision,” he said.

“C P Radhakrishnan noted that while elections are won by votes, respect is earned through public service. He urged mem­bers to remember that every question asked, every law ena­cted, every policy framed, and every debate participated in has the potential to transform lives,” as per a statement. Deputy Cha­irman Harivansh said they had the “right to hold government accountable, offer constructive criticism, guide the government onto the right path… ” it said.