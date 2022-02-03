Elections 2022 Live Updates: Samajwadi Party nowhere in fight, BJP will form govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Rajrajeswar Singh

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajrajeswar Singh, who was announced as the BJP’s candidate from Lucknow on Wednesday, said that the BJP will easily win the upcoming Assembly polls as the Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight.

“I joined the BJP as it is a nationalist party. We aim to work for the youth and generate employment,” Singh said. The BJP, on Tuesday, denied tickets to Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit, minister Swati Singh and two sitting MLAs when it released its list.

In Punjab, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has laid bare the infighting inside the party, saying back in September last year, 42 out of 79 incumbent Congress MLAs had backed him to be CM, while just 2 had named Charanjit Singh Channi. “Today I am telling you a fact… when former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had left Congress in September last year, all the 79 MLAs were asked to vote for the next CM face…at that time 42 voted for me, 16 for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for Preneet Kaur (Amarinder’s wife), 6 for Navjot Singh Sidhu and only two for Charanjit Singh Channi,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about her absence on the ground, BSP chief Mayawati addressed her first public meeting for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Agra. “News was flashed on many channels that I am not visible anywhere. I would like to tell everyone that I came from Delhi to Lucknow as soon as the Covid scare subsided,” she said.