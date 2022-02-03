scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Elections 2022 Live Updates: Samajwadi Party nowhere in fight, BJP will form govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Rajrajeswar Singh

2022 Election LIVE News: In Punjab, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has laid bare the infighting inside the party, saying back in September last year, 42 out of 79 incumbent Congress MLAs had backed him to be CM, while just 2 had named Charanjit Singh Channi.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: February 3, 2022 9:00:37 am
BJP's candidate from Lucknow Rajrajeswar Singh. (Photo: ANI)

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajrajeswar Singh, who was announced as the BJP’s candidate from Lucknow on Wednesday, said that the BJP will easily win the upcoming Assembly polls as the Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight.

“I joined the BJP as it is a nationalist party. We aim to work for the youth and generate employment,” Singh said. The BJP, on Tuesday, denied tickets to Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit, minister Swati Singh and two sitting MLAs when it released its list.

In Punjab, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has laid bare the infighting inside the party, saying back in September last year, 42 out of 79 incumbent Congress MLAs had backed him to be CM, while just 2 had named Charanjit Singh Channi. “Today I am telling you a fact… when former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had left Congress in September last year, all the 79 MLAs were asked to vote for the next CM face…at that time 42 voted for me, 16 for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for Preneet Kaur (Amarinder’s wife), 6 for Navjot Singh Sidhu and only two for Charanjit Singh Channi,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about her absence on the ground, BSP chief Mayawati addressed her first public meeting for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Agra. “News was flashed on many channels that I am not visible anywhere. I would like to tell everyone that I came from Delhi to Lucknow as soon as the Covid scare subsided,” she said.

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP to focus on creating jobs for youth, says party's candidate from Lucknow; Mayawati snubs rumours about her absence, says was working for party; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:57 (IST)03 Feb 2022
Will work to generate employment for youth: Rajrajeswar Singh

Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajrajeswar Singh, who was announced as the BJP’s candidate from Lucknow yesterday, said: “We have to work for the youth and generate employment for them. The reason I joined BJP is that it is a nationalist party... Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight and the BJP will form the government.”

08:55 (IST)03 Feb 2022
Welcome to our election blog

Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's election coverage. Follow this space for latest news and updates from the five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Jayant Choudhary during a rally in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Minister vs ‘our boy’: For Karhal, choice is easy

The BJP may have sprung a surprise by fielding Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel from Karhal against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. But that's where the surprise ends, as per voters of this Yadav bastion. “Local boy” Akhilesh, they say, is up for a huge win. Karhal is located just 4 km from SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's village Saifai which, with its wide roads, multi-specialty hospital and colleges, is a shining example of what being a political titan's home can mean.

SP flags are fluttering at Jain Inter College in Karhal, where “Netaji” (as Mulayam is called) studied and briefly taught. Among a group of Class 12 students playing cricket there is Sanjay Yadav. Waiting for his turn to bat, the 18-year-old says: “Who knows Baghel here? Even a child here will tell you their leader is Akhilesh. Bhaiyya’s popularity is unmatched. Yogi Baba (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) too would lose from here.”

With ticket, Majithia wife makes leap from auction house to poll stage

Her husband Bikram Singh Majithia is one of Punjab’s most controversial politicians, his family one of the state’s most prominent. Ganieve Kaur though was virtually unknown in his constituency Majitha in Amritsar, till, that is, she emerged literally out of his shadows, into the glare of the poll contest two days ago.

Kaur, 46, was given the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket from Majitha after Majithia shifted to Amritsar East – in true “Jarnail of Majha” bluster taking up the challenge thrown by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest against him.

