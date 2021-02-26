Assembly Elections 2021 dates LIVE: EC to declare poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry today

Assembly Elections 2021 Dates Live Updates: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam today at 4.30 pm.
The election campaign in the four states and one Union Territory (Puducherry) has also started with leaders from different political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already addressing public rallies.
Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. After the Bihar assembly elections, which were held in November 2020, elections to these states will also be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Election Commission is expected to implement a similar protocol for voting.
The ‘Pawri’ fever appears to have spread beyond the internet, to the very real world of politics. After film personalities, sportspersons and netizens from India and Pakistan did their bit to popularise the trend, it found an echo at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Anandpuri, West Bengal. During an election meeting, BJP chief JP Nadda used the meme’s catchphrase to reference push the party’s promise of ‘parivartan’ and the video has now gone viral. You can watch the video here.
Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17.
Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000. Read our full report here.
In Bengal, companies of central security forces began arriving this week. It was reported that by February 25, at least 125 companies will arrive in the state to maintain law and order during the election campaign. According to Election Commission (EC) officials, there will be 60 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 25 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
On Monday, the Election Commission said the dispatch of central police forces to West Bengal was done as part of a routine exercise and wasn’t limited to one state. Companies of central forces were sent to each of the four poll-bound states, including Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the EC said.
While terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states are coming to an end in May-June, elections are also being held in Puducherry where President's Rule has been imposed after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.
