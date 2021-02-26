Assembly Elections 2021 dates LIVE: EC to declare poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry today

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Elections 2021 Dates Live Updates: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam today at 4.30 pm.

The election campaign in the four states and one Union Territory (Puducherry) has also started with leaders from different political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already addressing public rallies.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. After the Bihar assembly elections, which were held in November 2020, elections to these states will also be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Election Commission is expected to implement a similar protocol for voting.