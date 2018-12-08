Elections 2018: KCR failed dramatically to create jobs for youth, says Rahul Gandhi

A host of political bigwigs were in Rajasthan and Telangana on Wednesday, the last day of campaigning ahead of assembly elections in the two states on December 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led the BJP’s campaigning in Rajasthan, a state where the party is battling incumbency and whose results are seen as a weather vane to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The PM held rallies in Sumerpur and Dausa while Shah was in Jaipur and Ajmer.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s last stop, meanwhile, was in Telangana, where he held a public meeting in Suryapet and later attended a conference in Hyderabad. The Congress has allied with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI — under the alias Prajakutami or People’s Alliance — in the hope to wrest power from the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS).