Elections 2018: KCR failed dramatically to create jobs for youth, says Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 highlights: Today is the last day of campaigning for the December 7 polls. Follow the latest news below.
A host of political bigwigs were in Rajasthan and Telangana on Wednesday, the last day of campaigning ahead of assembly elections in the two states on December 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led the BJP’s campaigning in Rajasthan, a state where the party is battling incumbency and whose results are seen as a weather vane to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The PM held rallies in Sumerpur and Dausa while Shah was in Jaipur and Ajmer.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s last stop, meanwhile, was in Telangana, where he held a public meeting in Suryapet and later attended a conference in Hyderabad. The Congress has allied with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI — under the alias Prajakutami or People’s Alliance — in the hope to wrest power from the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS).
Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah are holding rallies in the two states today. Here are the highlights.
Farmers, women and youth sacrificed their lives to create Telangana: Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi to hold election rally in Sumerpur at 12 noon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Sumerpur at 12 noon.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was in Rajasthan on Tuesday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lack of employment for youth, farm loan waivers, the Rafale deal and demonetisation. Speaking in Alwar district, he reminded the BJP of its 2014 poll promise of employment to two crore youth and said, "If you gave employment, why did four youths commit suicide in Alwar?"
Gandhi added that the PM Modi says 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during his rallies, but works for industrialist Anil Ambani. "In every address, he says Bharat Mata Ki Jai and words for Anil Ambani. He should begin his address by saying 'Anil Ambani ki jai', 'Mehul Choksi ki jai', 'Nirav Modi ki jai', 'Lalit Modi ji jai'," he said.
PM Modi, who was addressed rallies in Rajasthan as well, said that Kartarpur went to Pakistan after Partition as the Congress "lacked vision". Modi said: “Us samay, jo niti nirdharak the Congress ke netritwa mein, in Congress walon ne aisi galtiyan ki hai, vibhajan hua, lekin usme bhi jo galtiya hui, aur usi ka natija hai ki Guru Nanak Dev ji, unki karam bhoomi, sadhna bhoomi, sewa bhoomi, Kartarpur Sahib, woh Pakistan me chala gaya (At that time, the blunders of the decision makers of the Congress led to Partition, but there too mistakes were made. And the result was that Kartarpur Sahib, where Guru Nanak Dev worked, preached and served, went to Pakistan).” Read election highlights from Tuesday
Visuals from Amit Shah's rally in Ajmer
