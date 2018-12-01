Rajasthan Elections 2018 Highlights: Sushma says Cong confused about Rahul’s religion, caste

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 Highlights: Campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah addressed rallies on Saturday. Gandhi held an interactive session with professionals in Udaipur and addressed a public meeting at Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. Shah, meanwhile held public meetings at Phalodi, Balotra and Baytu along with a roadshow in Barmer.

On Thursday, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Telangana and Shah had delivered his speech in Rajasthan. The state will go to polls on December 7, the results will be announced on December 11.

In Rajasthan, Congress had released its manifesto early Thursday morning which vowed to waive off loans of farmers, besides providing free education to women and jobs to the youth.