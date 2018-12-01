Rajasthan Elections 2018 Highlights: Sushma says Cong confused about Rahul’s religion, caste
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: State will go to polls on December 7, the results will be announced on December 11.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 Highlights: Campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah addressed rallies on Saturday. Gandhi held an interactive session with professionals in Udaipur and addressed a public meeting at Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. Shah, meanwhile held public meetings at Phalodi, Balotra and Baytu along with a roadshow in Barmer.
On Thursday, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Telangana and Shah had delivered his speech in Rajasthan. The state will go to polls on December 7, the results will be announced on December 11.
In Rajasthan, Congress had released its manifesto early Thursday morning which vowed to waive off loans of farmers, besides providing free education to women and jobs to the youth.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Both Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah will campaign in the state today.
Congress ATM of lies, BJP ATM of development: Amit Shah in Rajasthan
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday compared the Congress with an automated teller machine (ATM), saying that it was a machine of "lies". "The Congress is an ATM of lies, whereas the BJP is an ATM of development," Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Balotara town in Rajasthan's Barmer district, reports PTI.
He said the saffron party was a "development ATM", where problems were resolved once it was brought to notice. Asking the Congress to clear its stand on the Ayodhya dispute, the BJP chief said: "I want to make it clear that the BJP wants to build a grand Ram temple at the earliest (at the disputed site)."
Rahul says Modi a Hindu but doesn't understand foundation of Hinduism
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the foundation of Hinduism, reports PTI. "What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody... Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge," Gandhi said at an interactive session in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
"Our prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn't understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?" the Congress chief said. Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.
Congress is confused about Rahul Gandhi's religion: Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj today said that Congress is confused about the religion of Rahul Gandhi. Her comments came after the Congress chief said that PM Modi is Hindu but doesn't know the meaning of Hinduism. "What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our PM says he is a Hindu but he doesn't understand foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?" he said in Udaipur.
Rahul Gandhi says a Congress CM in Rajasthan will rather listen to "Mann ki Baat" of people
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP government at the Centre, saying that a Congress Chief Minister will not tell his "mann ki baat" but rather listen to the "mann ki baat" of the people in the state.
Within 10 days of winning election, will waive of farm loans: Rahul Gandhi at Chittorgarh
While addressing a crowd at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi vouched to waive off farmers' loans within 10 days of winning the election. Pointing at Modi, he said, "It is surprising that in 2018 elections, Modi has not spoken about employment, farmers' crisis or corruption."
Gandhi said surviving as a farmer in India is not possible and instead of lending a hand to the farmers with their troubles, Modi waived off loans worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore of 15 people.
"Nobody can insult the farmers of the country. Farmers crisis is related to youth's employment as well," said Gandhi.
Won't enter Telangana politics, aim to protect democracy: Chandrababu Naidu
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he may consider entering national politics, however, he does not intend to indulge in Telangana politics. The state will go to polls on December 7, the results of which are scheduled to be announced on December 11.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Alkapur, Hyderabad: I may enter national politics but won't enter Telangana politics. I'm not greedy for power. I am not thinking of becoming the Prime Minister. My aim is to protect the democracy which is in danger. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/n9St1AVrwJ
Farmers suffer crop loss, not given insurance relief, only insurance companies: Rahul
For farmers' insurance Modi govt allocated certain states and districts to Modi's friend Anil Ambani's company, said Rahul Gandhi.
"When farmers suffer crop loss, they are not provided insurance relief, only insurance companies benefit, said Gandhi.
"Didn't Mr. Modi make every person stand in queues and deposit their money in banks? What happened after that? 3 months later we found out Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya all absconded with people's money. If country's Chowkidar was unable to create jobs and hadn't destroyed economy, people would've tolerated. But, small businesses who were creating employment were also destroyed by Mr. Modi's policies," Gandhi attacked the Modi government.
Country faces two challenges: Youth's employment and farmers' future, says Gandhi at Bhilwara
While addressing a gathering at Bhilwara, Rahul Gandhi said that our country faces to challenges, youth receiving employment and future of farmers. Gandhi mentioned that the recent suicide committed by a farmer in Rajasthan was a message for the state's CM Vasundhara Raje and PM Modi that in past five years, none have been able to provide them with a future. Modi shut down small businesses which provided with jobs," said Gandhi.
Demonetisation and GST shattered economy: Rahul Gnadhi at Business Community
"Demonetisation and the GST shattered the economy and broke common man's back. It opened doors for big companies," Rahul Gandhi said, alleging that the BJP government at the centre failed to create job opportunities for the youth. Gandhi was addressing the Business Community and Professionals this morning.
No one is prohibited to dream: Amt Shah comments on Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah in Phalodi, Rajasthan: I was coming from Mangalore when I saw on TV that Rahul baba was saying that Congress will form govt in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As soon as I heard it, I saw if it is day or night. No one is prohibited to dream, but do we dream in daylight? pic.twitter.com/JqVWS7utHi
Who is the commander of Congress: Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Phalodi and says Congress provided Rajasthan with Rs. 1 lakh 9000 crore, whereas, BJP gave 2 lakh crore to the state. Shah asked Gandhi to reveal the name of his party's commander and claimed Gandhi did not know the history of politics post-2004.
BJP provided 2 crore people with houses and 2.5 crore people got electricity, said Shah.
Retaliating to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Rajasthan today at Business community and Professionals on surgical strikes, Shah said Army conducted surgical strikes, took revenge from Pakistan, and returned victorious.
कांग्रेस पार्टी को भारत के नक्शे पर दूरबीन लेकर ढूंढना पड़े ऐसी स्थिति कांग्रेस पार्टी की देश में हो गयी है : श्री अमित शाह #भाजपा_फिर_से
Agriculture not our liabilty but our asset: Rahul Gandhi
"Agriculture is not our liability, but our asset. Joblessness in India is an extremely dangerous problem," said Rahul Gandhi. "By transforming agriculture we can solve this crisis. Today the Chinese are creating 50,000 jobs every day. They are our real competitor. Transforming agriculture sector, identifying skills of the region's and linking banking sector will really make a difference. It is surreal that while American President says India is one of its major competitors, Mr. Modi says India was a sleeping giant before he became a PM," said Gandhi.
It is surreal that while American President says India is one of its major competitor, Mr. Modi says India was a sleeping giant before he became a PM: Congress President @RahulGandhi#कांग्रेस_बदलेगी_राजस्थान
Modi turned their surgical strike into a political asset: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur, Rajasthan: Mr Narendra Modi actually reached into Army's domain & shaped their surgical strike, he turned their surgical strike into a political asset when it actually was a military decision. pic.twitter.com/9EwQMJpMqH
Modi unsuccessful in creating job opportunities for youth
Prime Minister Modi reached in the Army's domain and shaped surgical strikes into a political asset, PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi, who is addressing the Business Community and Professionals.
Non-profit assets of banks which was Rs 2 lakh crore during UPA govt, rose to Rs 12 lakh crore during the Modi government. India will surpass China if we have the right government for the next 15-20 years. Modi unsuccessful in creating job opportunities for youth, PTI quoted Gandhi.
Our PM is Hindu, does not understand Hinduism: Rahul Gandhi
R Gandhi in Rajasthan: What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our PM says he is a Hindu but he doesn't understand foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he? pic.twitter.com/5F0WclZvdW
Its a myth private sector is better at education, healthcare: Rahul Gandhi
Responding to a query from the Business Community and Professionals in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi said the long-term issue is who would get the data related to medical care, chronic capitalists or the public. Our party believes that it should go to the public. The problem with Ayushaman Bharat is that the money that should go towards public health is not assigned. They're parcelling out insurance and assets to corporations individually without any competition. They're doing this in the education sector. There has to be public sector investment in education.
It's a myth that the private sector is better at education and healthcare. India's best institutions are all public sect inst. Because they are not running after profit but services. Narendra Modi said several IIT companies should be opened. We have to change the nature of IITs. Fundamentally, these institutions are of the 1950s, not 201survivesurive in the 21st century, we have to build institutions of the same era.
We cannot say we are a superpower or a successful country, without providing healthcare and education at a low cost. This is what we ant in Rajasthan.
In a way, Rajasthan is a bipolar state which has not re-elected an incumbent in the last 25 years. Though it has a a third force, and this time that space is populated with more players than before, the fight is largely seen as a tight contest between BJP and Congress
On Thursday, BJP chief Amit Shah informed people of Rajasthan that the Bhartiya Party Janata (BJP) opened bank accounts for the poor during its term. Shah said that the party has won hearts of people through their developmental work under the guidance of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and vouched to win the upcoming elections again.
Congress, on the other hand, released its manifesto for the Assembly elections in the state. The manifesto was released two days after the BJP unveiled its manifesto, promising 50 lakh jobs and a monthly allowance up to Rs 5,000 for educated unemployed youths.
