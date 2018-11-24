Elections 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Army of liars misleading people in Delhi, says PM Modi in Mandsaur

Top leaders from the BJP and Congress addressed public rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Chhatarpur and Mandsaur, BJP president Amit Shah addressed the public in Shivpuri and conducted a roadshow in Ashok Nagar area. Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed public rallies in Sagar and Damoh and Tikamgarh.

Meanwhile, criticising Congress leader Raj Babbar’s remarks comparing the falling rupee with his mother age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said when one doesn’t have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else’s mother. “Congress doesn’t have the strength to fight Narendra Modi, will their deposits be saved if they abuse my mother?” he asked, reported PTI. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Chhatarpur district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that the fear of losing the general elections in 2019 has driven the hatred in the PM. Addressing a public gathering at Damoh in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said that Modi betrayed the youth by not delivering on his promise of giving jobs and adding Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts, and has lost the faith of the public.

The state is going to polls on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.