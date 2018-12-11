Election results today top news: TRS retains Telangana; Cong wins in Raj, MP, Chhattisgarh

Assembly election results for five states were announced today. The Congress party secured a clear mandate in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while also clinching the seat of power in Madhya Pradesh after giving a tough fight to the BJP. The TRS retained Telangana and in Mizoram, the MNF has come to power.

Advertising

The BJP was trying for a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and was seeking to retain power in Rajasthan. These three states also played a significant role for the BJP in the 2014 general elections, when it had won 62 out of the 65 Lok Sabha seats in these three states. Congress challenged the BJP’s rule in these three states. However, it was not able to protect its last bastion in the North-East– Mizoram– the only state not under the rule of BJP-led NDA. The eight North-East states together have 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Exit polls have mostly forecast a tight race between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, while many of them have given a clear majority to the Congress in Rajasthan.