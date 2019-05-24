Election results: SP wins 2 Yadav clan seats, BSP gains on 10

FAR BEHIND their expectations based on their performance in the 2018 bypoll victory in Kairana, Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the gathbandhan (alliance) of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to secure 15 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

While Samajwadi Party which had managed to at least secure the Yadav family seats in 2014, could only save seats of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav this time, losing those of Akhilesh’s wife Dimple and his cousins Dharmendra and Akshay.

The alliance did not help and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and its party chief Ajit Singh faced his consecutive second defeat while son Jayant Chaudhary also lost. The party also lost the Mathura seat.

But, as per the status in the last stage of counting, BSP emerged the lone gainer in the alliance, leading on 10 seats. It had scored nil in 2014. Samajwadi Party managed to bag five seats. As per the performance of the SP-BSP, it appears that while SP vote bank transferred to BSP candidates helping gain to Mayawati, the latter failed to ensure this transfer to her ally.

According to the arrangement between the SP and the BSP, the SP had taken 37 seats, BSP 38 and the RLD three. The basis of the gathbandhan was that core voters of the two parties would get consolidated, which does not appear to have happened.

The vote share of the SP in the 2014 elections was 22.35 per cent in the state, whereas the counting status till lateThursday evening shows its share as 17.97 per cent.

The BSP had a vote share of 19.77 per cent in 2014 and this time too, according to the status this evening, the share remains almost same at 19.28 per cent.

The seats where BSP looks set to win are Amroha, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Nagina, Shrawasti

and Saharanpur.

The SP, on the other hand, won Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Sambhal, Moradabad and Rampur. SP vote bank which largely comprises Muslims and Yadavs in eastern UP, helped BSP candidates win seats such as Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Shrawasti. On the other hand, SP’s candidates in western and eastern UP seats seem to have not got complete support of Dalit voters, including Jatav, Pasi and Valmiki communities. Tabassum Begum who had won the Kairana bypoll with the support of BSP was trailing while the party’s candidate in Gorakhpur Ram Bhual Nishad lost to BJP by over three lakh votes.

SP lost all three seats —Phulpur, Kairana and Gorakhpur — won in the bypolls.

Maya, Akhilesh react to results

BSP chief Mayawati issued a statement after the results and said polling in the country should be conducted through ballot papers.

It also said the three parties part of the alliance would start working on the strategy for the future. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted after the results, “People’s mandate accepted. Thank you to all the people of the state and workers of the party.”