Election results 2019: BJP’s vote-share up by 23.5 per cent

As the results of the Lok Sabha elections were officially declared on Friday, the BJP registered a resounding victory in West Bengal winning 18 out of total 42 seats, an increase of 16 seats from 2014. Surprisingly, the BJP came second in 22 seats and also increased its vote-share to 40.3 per cent from 16.8 per cent in 2014.

The TMC, on the other hand, won 22 seats, which is 12 less than what it had won the last time. However, the party’s vote-share increased from 39.05 per cent in 2014 to 43.30 per cent.

The Left Front, which had won only two seats last time but had 34 per cent vote-share, have failed to open its account this time and recorded its worst electoral performance in West Bengal since its inception. Its vote here plummeted to only 7.46 per cent.

The Congress, meanwhile, managed to save its face somehow after retaining two of the four seats it had won in 2014. Its vote-share too witnessed a slight decline and came to only 5.61 per cent from 9.58 per cent.

In terms of seats, the BJP has won 16 new seats, besides retaining the two it won last time. In North Bengal, the party won Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha North and Darjeeling (retained). In Jangalmahal area, the BJP put up a massive performance and bagged Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Medinipur and Jhargram. In South Bengal, the party won, Asansol (retained), Burdwan Durgapur, Ranaghat, Bongaon, Hooghly and Barrackpur.

On the other hand, the TMC retained Arambagh, Barasat, Burdwan Purba, Basirhat, Birbhum, Bolpur, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Ghatal, Krishnanagar, Mathurapur, Sreerampur, Howrah, Jadavpur, Joynagar, Kanthi, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Tamluk and Uluberia. The party wrested two new seats, Jangipur and Murshidabad, from the Congress.

The Congress lost Jangipur and Maldaha Uttar to TMC and BJP respectively but retained Baharampur and Maldaha Dakshin. The Left Front lost Raiganj and Murshidabad to BJP and TMC respectively.