Election LIVE Updates: DMK releases list of 12 candidates for Puducherry polls, to release manifesto for TN soon

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: The DMK has released a list of 12 candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The party is also expected to release its manifesto in Tamil Nadu soon.

Two days after Mamata Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress submitted a petition to the Election Commission in which the party alleged that the attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister was orchestrated through social media comments by BJP leaders, the removal of the director-general of the state police, and the “planting of eyewitnesses”. Banerjee was, meanwhile, discharged from Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Friday evening.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK Friday announced candidates for all the 173 Tamil Nadu Assembly seats it is contesting. Like rival AIADMK, there are very few newcomers and woman candidates in the DMK’s list — with the exception of M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leader I Periasamy’s son I P Senthil Kumar, who got tickets along with their fathers.

Udhayanidhi will be making his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane, the constituency held by his grandfather, the late M Karunanidhi. The DMK youth wing secretary will face a PMK candidate, from the rival AIADMK-led alliance, in the seat.

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party, too, released names of candidates while the actor-turned-politician himself will contest from Coimbatore South.