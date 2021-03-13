Election LIVE Updates: DMK releases list of 12 candidates for Puducherry polls, to release manifesto for TN soon

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: The DMK has released a list of 12 candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The party is also expected to release its manifesto in Tamil Nadu soon.
Two days after Mamata Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress submitted a petition to the Election Commission in which the party alleged that the attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister was orchestrated through social media comments by BJP leaders, the removal of the director-general of the state police, and the “planting of eyewitnesses”. Banerjee was, meanwhile, discharged from Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Friday evening.
In Tamil Nadu, the DMK Friday announced candidates for all the 173 Tamil Nadu Assembly seats it is contesting. Like rival AIADMK, there are very few newcomers and woman candidates in the DMK’s list — with the exception of M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leader I Periasamy’s son I P Senthil Kumar, who got tickets along with their fathers.
Udhayanidhi will be making his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane, the constituency held by his grandfather, the late M Karunanidhi. The DMK youth wing secretary will face a PMK candidate, from the rival AIADMK-led alliance, in the seat.
Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party, too, released names of candidates while the actor-turned-politician himself will contest from Coimbatore South.
Bengal BJP core group arrived at party president JP Nadda’s house in Delhi for a meeting, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to attend.
Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats.
Seats in the list include Mahisadal, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Metiabruz, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Basirhat Uttar, Ashoknagar, Amdanga, Asansol Uttar, Entally, Madhyamgram and Khanakul.
Party sources said that the ISF has an alliance with the Left Front in these 26 seats. "The 26 seats are out of the 30 constituencies that we got from the Left Front. Our alliance partners will contest the remaining four seats. We decided to announce the names of the seats so that there is no confusion among our supporters," ISF leader Simul Soren told PTI. (PTI)
The DMK released a list of 12 candidates ahead of the Puducherry Assembly Elections.
Hello and welcome to our election live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.