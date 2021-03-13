Election LIVE Updates: DMK releases list of 12 candidates for Puducherry polls, to release manifesto for TN soon

scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Updated: March 13, 2021 12:16:31 pm
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: The DMK has released a list of 12 candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The party is also expected to release its manifesto in Tamil Nadu soon.

Two days after Mamata Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress submitted a petition to the Election Commission in which the party alleged that the attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister was orchestrated through social media comments by BJP leaders, the removal of the director-general of the state police, and the “planting of eyewitnesses”. Banerjee was, meanwhile, discharged from Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Friday evening.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK Friday announced candidates for all the 173 Tamil Nadu Assembly seats it is contesting. Like rival AIADMK, there are very few newcomers and woman candidates in the DMK’s list — with the exception of M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leader I Periasamy’s son I P Senthil Kumar, who got tickets along with their fathers.

Udhayanidhi will be making his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane, the constituency held by his grandfather, the late M Karunanidhi. The DMK youth wing secretary will face a PMK candidate, from the rival AIADMK-led alliance, in the seat.

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party, too, released names of candidates while the actor-turned-politician himself will contest from Coimbatore South.

Live Blog

Assembly Election Live Updates: TMC alleges BJP conspiracy to kill Mamata; First woman in 25 years in IUML list; MK Stalin's son is now in the race. Track latest updates here

11:59 (IST)13 Mar 2021
Bengal BJP core group arrive at Nadda's house for meeting with Shah

Bengal BJP core group arrived at party president JP Nadda’s house in Delhi for a meeting, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to attend. 


11:52 (IST)13 Mar 2021
Bengal polls: ISF releases first list of 26 seats

Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats.

Seats in the list include Mahisadal, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Metiabruz, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Basirhat Uttar, Ashoknagar, Amdanga, Asansol Uttar, Entally, Madhyamgram and Khanakul.

Party sources said that the ISF has an alliance with the Left Front in these 26 seats. "The 26 seats are out of the 30 constituencies that we got from the Left Front. Our alliance partners will contest the remaining four seats. We decided to announce the names of the seats so that there is no confusion among our supporters," ISF leader Simul Soren told PTI. (PTI)

11:49 (IST)13 Mar 2021
DMK releases list of 12 candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections

The DMK released a list of 12 candidates ahead of the Puducherry Assembly Elections. 

11:47 (IST)13 Mar 2021
DMK President MK Stalin arrives at party headquarters, ahead of the party's manifesto release
11:13 (IST)13 Mar 2021
Welcome to our Election LIVE blog!

Hello and welcome to our election live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. 

Election LIVE updates: Statewise seats distribution.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency against his mentor-turned-opponent Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, and said he was "100 per cent" confident of his win. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani also took part in the rally before Adhikari filed the nomination papers. "I am 100 per cent confident of my victory in Nandigram. The people of the area are with me. I am the son of the soil," he told reporters.

Two days after CM Mamata Banerjee suffered an injury in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress delegation of six MPs in a formal complaint to the Election Commission alleged a “deep rooted BJP conspiracy”  behind the attack and asked for an “immediate and unbiased” investigation of the same. The delegation includes TMC MPs Dereck O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli G. Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Santunu Sen.

The RSS men fostering BJP’s Bengal parivar

The BJP’s West Bengal campaign is composed of many parts. A crucial one is the little-known Shiv Prakash, an RSS pracharak deputed to the party in 2014 soon after he had overseen its sweep of Western Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. With former ABVP leader Arvind Menon, Prakash has set the framework for the BJP in the state, working behind the scenes.

In December, Prakash, 53, was asked by BJP president J P Nadda to move his headquarters from Delhi, and give “special attention” to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, besides West Bengal. However, in the high-stakes battle for Bengal, he has been practically permanently stationed in Bengal. “After coming to the BJP I have spent more than 60% time in the state,” Prakash told The Indian Express.

First woman in 25 years in IUML list

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second largest party in the Congress-led UDF, on Friday announced candidates for 25 Assembly seats, fielding a woman after more than two decades.

The party’s tally in the alliance, meanwhile, is up to 27, from 24 in the last elections, after the exit of the Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal from the UDF. The candidates for two seats (Chadayamangalam and Punalur) would be announced later.

The Congress, which is contesting at least 90 seats, has not announced its list of candidates yet.

Sarbananda Sonowal Interview

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal goes into the Assembly elections at the head of a government that has held firm ground even as the state battled contentious issues like the preparation of the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He spoke to The Indian Express on Thursday night at his official residence in Guwahati on a wide range of issues pertaining to his government and the elections. Excerpts:

