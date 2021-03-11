Election LIVE Updates: Mamata’s tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck, says doctor

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at at SSKM hospital, Kolkata. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Election Live Updates: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was attacked by a group of “four or five people” outside a temple in Nandigram, preliminary medical tests conducted on her detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said according to news agency PTI

“This is not the first time an attempt has been made to silence Mamata Banerjee. Earlier too, she was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by farmers. But nothing will break her will. She was, she is and she will continue to be your strongest voice,” an official statement from the party read.

The incident occurred hours after she filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nandigram. Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5 pm Friday.

Meanwhile in Kerala, implementing its two-term limit policy for the first time, the ruling CPM released its list for the Kerala elections benching 33 of its sitting MLAs on Wednesday. While six ministers have been re-fielded, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among the five denied tickets was Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna David Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Including the first list which was released a couple of days ago, as many as 27 former ministers have been renominated.

The party will contest on its ‘Two leaves’ symbol in 177 constituencies across the state and nine in Chennai.