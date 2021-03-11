Election LIVE Updates: Mamata’s tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck, says doctor

scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi |
Updated: March 11, 2021 10:13:59 am
mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee injured, mamata banerjee attacked nandigram, mamata banerjee attacked , congress reaction mamata banerjee attacked, indian expressBengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at at SSKM hospital, Kolkata. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Election Live Updates: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was attacked by a group of “four or five people” outside a temple in Nandigram, preliminary medical tests conducted on her detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said according to news agency PTI

“This is not the first time an attempt has been made to silence Mamata Banerjee. Earlier too, she was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by farmers. But nothing will break her will. She was, she is and she will continue to be your strongest voice,” an official statement from the party read. 

The incident occurred hours after she filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nandigram. Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5 pm Friday.

Meanwhile in Kerala, implementing its two-term limit policy for the first time,  the ruling CPM released its list for the Kerala elections benching 33 of its sitting MLAs on Wednesday. While six ministers have been re-fielded, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among the five denied tickets was Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna David Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Including the first list which was released a couple of days ago, as many as 27 former ministers have been renominated.

The party will contest on its ‘Two leaves’ symbol in 177 constituencies across the state and nine in Chennai.

Assembly Election Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee 's tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck, says doctor; 'Nothing will break her will,' TMC after attack on Mamata;  Sitting BJP MLA in Assam denied ticket, says will quit

10:13 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Who is Firhad Hakim, Mamata’s trusted lieutenant?
Firhad Hakim (Express Photo/File)

Referred to as ‘Bobby da’ by his inner circle, Firhad Hakim is among the most prominent faces in the Trinamool Congress and also one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s most reliable lieutenants. He was elected councilor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the late ‘90s, but got his real break in 2009, when he was elected MLA from Alipore constituency in the bypolls that year.

Two years later, as Mamata Banerjee came to power, he won as MLA from Port constituency and was soon appointed the state’s Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister. In the last 10 years, while many ministers had their departments changed, Hakim has held the same Cabinet portfolio. After TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned as Kolkata Mayor following allegations of negligence in 2018, Hakim became the first Muslim since Independence to be elected to the post.

Since Mukul Roy’s departure from the TMC in 2019, Hakim has become one of the most dependable lieutenants of CM Banerjee. A large section of party cadres, especially from districts such as Birbhum and Murshidabad, depend on ‘Bobby da’ to register their complaints and suggestions with Didi. Read the full report here. 

10:09 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Mamata's tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck: Doctor

Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said. The Trinamool Congress chief has slight fever and has been shifted to aspecial ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told PTI. Doctors conducted x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee. The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor. (PTI)

10:08 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Hello and Welcome to our Election 2021 live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the upcoming Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory. 

Election LIVE updates: Statewise seats distribution.

Amid an exodus of Trinamool Congress leaders to the BJP, the party on Wednesday yet again a suffered a major setback ahead of the Assembly elections as State minister Bachchu Hansda and TMC MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta, who did not receive a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls, joined the BJP. In another poll-related news from the state, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who released the TMC manifesto on Tuesday, filed her nomination from the Nandigram assembly seat on Wednesday.

In Tamil Nadu, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday. In Kerala, the CPM also released its list, which includes health minister K K Shailaja, former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev excise minister T P Ramakrishnan among others. The DMDK on Tuesday walked out of the NDA alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls as it failed to reach an agreement on seat sharing with the ruling AIADMK. Party leader Vijayakant said that despite several rounds of talks the ruling party didn't agree to their seat-sharing demand. The two parties failed to make an agreement as the DMDK had been demanding a higher number of seats than what was offered by the ruling party.

Coming to Assam, the passing away of Gogoi Senior has left the Congress without a chief ministerial face, and the void is most apparent in this Upper Assam constituency, that votes on March 27, in the first phase of the elections.

 

