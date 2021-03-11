Election LIVE Updates: Mamata’s tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck, says doctor

Election Live Updates: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was attacked by a group of “four or five people” outside a temple in Nandigram, preliminary medical tests conducted on her detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said according to news agency PTI
“This is not the first time an attempt has been made to silence Mamata Banerjee. Earlier too, she was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by farmers. But nothing will break her will. She was, she is and she will continue to be your strongest voice,” an official statement from the party read.
The incident occurred hours after she filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nandigram. Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5 pm Friday.
Meanwhile in Kerala, implementing its two-term limit policy for the first time, the ruling CPM released its list for the Kerala elections benching 33 of its sitting MLAs on Wednesday. While six ministers have been re-fielded, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among the five denied tickets was Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.
In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna David Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Including the first list which was released a couple of days ago, as many as 27 former ministers have been renominated.
The party will contest on its ‘Two leaves’ symbol in 177 constituencies across the state and nine in Chennai.
Referred to as ‘Bobby da’ by his inner circle, Firhad Hakim is among the most prominent faces in the Trinamool Congress and also one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s most reliable lieutenants. He was elected councilor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the late ‘90s, but got his real break in 2009, when he was elected MLA from Alipore constituency in the bypolls that year.
Two years later, as Mamata Banerjee came to power, he won as MLA from Port constituency and was soon appointed the state’s Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister. In the last 10 years, while many ministers had their departments changed, Hakim has held the same Cabinet portfolio. After TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned as Kolkata Mayor following allegations of negligence in 2018, Hakim became the first Muslim since Independence to be elected to the post.
Since Mukul Roy’s departure from the TMC in 2019, Hakim has become one of the most dependable lieutenants of CM Banerjee. A large section of party cadres, especially from districts such as Birbhum and Murshidabad, depend on ‘Bobby da’ to register their complaints and suggestions with Didi. Read the full report here.
Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.
Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said. The Trinamool Congress chief has slight fever and has been shifted to aspecial ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.
"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told PTI. Doctors conducted x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.
She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee. The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor. (PTI)
Hello and Welcome to our Election 2021 live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the upcoming Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.