Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM flags off world’s first electric locomotive

Modi addresses people at Kashi

After offering prayers at the Ravidas temple, Modi lays the foundation stone for Guru Ravidas birthplace development project. Addressing people at Kashi and Modi promises various developmental projects for Varanasi. The Prime Minister says various facilities for devotees including, a community hall would be built and quoted several teachings of Ravidas.

"If we had followed the teaching of Ravidas, India would have been rid of the caste system. Cheating and corruption has ruined the country," says Modi.

Modi vouches to provide education to children, jobs to youth, farmers cultivation, LPG to each family, power supply, Rs 5,000 to poor for medical assistance, irrigation. He also mentioned that Rs 6,000 would be directly transferred to farmers as was stated during the interim budget.

"This is just the beginning. Each will receive the benefits of these schemes," says Modi.







Will go to banaras and inaugurate to hospitals today.