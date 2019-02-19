Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM flags off world’s first electric locomotivehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/election-live-updates-pm-modi-flags-off-worlds-first-electric-locomotive-in-varanasi-5590385/
Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM flags off world’s first electric locomotive
The project was sanctioned at the end of 2017 when Railways took the decision to go for 100% electric traction. Railways ministry has given sanction to convert 108 locos in one year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday flagged off what the Railways call the world’s first electric locomotive converted from a diesel locomotive, at Diesel Loco Works, in Varanasi. Modi unveiled the heavy-duty 10000-horsepower which has been made by joining two of the WAGC3 locos for freight operations.
The 2612 horsepower WDG3A diesel loco was converted into a 5000 horsepower electric loco to assume the new class called WAGC3 at a cost of Rs 3.79 crore. The project was sanctioned at the end of 2017 when Railways took the decision to go for 100% electric traction. Railways ministry has given sanction to convert 108 locos in one year.
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects in Varanasi. Follow LIVE updates here
The BJP faces challenges of keeping the support of NDA allies in Uttar Pradesh who are not content with the functioning of the Yogi Adityanath's government and the state BJP organisation.
According to sources, leaders of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are upset with the BJP-led UP government because workers of allies were not being appointed to corporations and boards and also because no discussion was being held regarding seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.
In pictures: Modi lays foundation stone for Guru Ravidas birthplace development project
Prime Minister offers prayers at Ravidas temple
Watch: Modi flags off World's first Diesel to Electric Locomotive Engine by DLW
Modi was greeted by Divyangs at Kashi
