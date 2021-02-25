Election LIVE updates: Bengali actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in presence of party chief J P Nadda

Election Live updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to poll-bound Assam to inaugurate the construction works of development and beautification project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He will also address two rallies in the state. BJP president J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal today and address a public rally.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also make a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Puducherry at 11:30 am, while at around 4 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.
In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has chalked out an extensive plan to woo small backward castes in the Dravidian state as part of its efforts to counter its image of an upper-caste dominated party from the Hindi heartland.
Will make available 30,000 suggestion boxes across Bengal: Nadda
Addressing a meeting after launching the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) crowdsourcing campaign', Nadda said the BJP is making efforts to work toward making 'Sonar Bangla', with the inclusion of contributions of Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in the prestigious history of West Bengal.
Stating that BJP would like the people of Bengal to come ahead and contribute in building Sonar Bangla, he said the party will make available 30,000 suggestion boxes across Bengal and accept over 2 crore suggestions from the people.
"Our workers will go from door to door with 50 boxes and 50 will be placed at strategic locations," Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.
He further said that the campaign will go on from 3 to 20 March in every Vidhan Sabha constituency.
Bengal actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP
Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in the presence of state party chief Dilip Ghosh and national president JP Nadda in Kolkata.
JP Nadda launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata
BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday launched the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) crowdsourcing campaign', in Kolkata. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present on the occasion.
TN BJP releases welcome song for PM Modi
Tamil Nadu BJP leaders including Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan, President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan, meanwhile, have featured in a song to welcome PM Modi to Coimbatore. The song highlights the various projects the prime minister launched for the welfare of the southern state.
PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects in TN, Puducherry: Govt
Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry informed that Modi will today inaugurate tenements at Veerapandi and Thirukumaran Nagar in Tiruppur; Rajakkur Phase-II in Madurai and Irungalur in Trichy under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban).
Puducherry schools to remain closed today
All schools in Puducherry would remain shut today in view of diversion of traffic for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting, said the Directorate of School Education. - PTI
PM Modi leaves for Puducherry, TN
JP Nadda in West Bengal today
Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam’s Guwahati early today morning. At the Guwahati airport, the Home Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Ahead of his visit, he tweeted: 'Leaving for Assam. Looking forward to addressing two public rallies in the beautiful state tomorrow.'
India proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress: PM
In a tweet on Wednesday, PM Modi said that India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. 'The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,' he said.