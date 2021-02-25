Election LIVE updates: Bengali actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in presence of party chief J P Nadda

Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Bengal)

Election Live updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to poll-bound Assam to inaugurate the construction works of development and beautification project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He will also address two rallies in the state. BJP president J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal today and address a public rally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also make a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Puducherry at 11:30 am, while at around 4 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has chalked out an extensive plan to woo small backward castes in the Dravidian state as part of its efforts to counter its image of an upper-caste dominated party from the Hindi heartland.