Vice-presidential election to be held on August 6, says Election Commission

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the election to the office of the vice-president of India would be held on August 6. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s term will end on August 10.

As per Article 68 of the Constitution, the election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing vice-president is required to be completed before the expiration of the term.

At a meeting also attended by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar finalised the schedule for the vice-presidential election.

“Article 324 of the Constitution read with the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, vests the superintendence, direction and control of the conduct of election to the office of the Vice President of India in the Election Commission of India. The Election Commission is mandated to ensure that the election to the office of the Vice-President of India must be a free and fair election and the Commission is taking all necessary steps for discharging its constitutional responsibility. Election Commission of India is privileged and honoured to announce today the schedule of election for the 16th Vice-Presidential Election,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced that the election of the President of India would be held on July 18. As per the schedule, the last date for nomination is June 29 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind will come to an end on July 24, 2022.