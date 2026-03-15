Election Date 2026 Live Updates: EC to announce poll schedule for 4 states, and a Union Territory

The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly election schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry at 4 pm on Sunday. (File Photo)

Election Date 2026 Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) of India is set to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in four states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam — and a union territory, Puducherry, at 4 pm today. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will announce the polling and other important dates related to the elections in a press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Polling likely in multiple phases: Polling in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu is likely to be held in more than one phase each, while Kerala and Puducherry are expected to vote in a single phase. The elections in four states and a UT together will cover more than 800 Assembly seats. The terms of these Assemblies end in May this year. The announcement will include the details of the phases of polling and the counting schedule.

Story continues below this ad First major polls after roll revision: These elections will be the first major test after the Election Commission of India carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states. The exercise required voters to submit enumeration forms and documents to verify eligibility. Live Updates

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