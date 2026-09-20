Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, other top officials get notices under SIR

Several top serving and retired IAS officers are among people who have received notices for “discrepancies and no mapping” as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, while Election Commissioner Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and a few other top officials have received notices over mismatches in their names.
Among the top bureaucrats who received discrepancies and no mapping notices are Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Principal Scientific Advisor to PM Ajay Kumar Sood, Health Secretary Punya Salila, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, his wife Sukriti Likhi, also a serving secretary at the Department of Ex-service Men’s Welfare, Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra, and Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan. They are among the people who remained “unmapped with the Last SIR”.
The bureaucrats who received notices for name mismatches include Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam. Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy, a former IAS officer, has received a notice for “parent name mismatch”.
Several retired bureaucrats and officials have also received notices for discrepancies. Among them are former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, former JNU vice-chancellor and UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, former animal husbandry secretary Alka Upadhyay, former consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, his wife and former CISF director-general Nina Singh, former defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, and former environment secretary Leena Nandan.
Voters in New Moti Bagh polling booth
Their names appear on the list of people for whom notices have been issued at the New Moti Bagh polling booth under the Delhi Cantt Assembly constituency, where most top bureaucrats have their official residences. In all, 593 people have received notices for reasons at the booth.
The Indian Express reported on Sunday that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Kumar Sachdeva were among the 33 lakh electors in the capital who have been named amid the SIR for the issuance of notices to prove their eligibility.