Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, other top officials get notices under SIR

Several top serving and retired IAS officers are among people who have received notices for “discrepancies and no mapping” as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, while Election Commissioner Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and a few other top officials have received notices over mismatches in their names.

Among the top bureaucrats who received discrepancies and no mapping notices are Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Principal Scientific Advisor to PM Ajay Kumar Sood, Health Secretary Punya Salila, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, his wife Sukriti Likhi, also a serving secretary at the Department of Ex-service Men’s Welfare, Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra, and Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan. They are among the people who remained “unmapped with the Last SIR”.