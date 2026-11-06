Deleted voters get one more chance in 7 states including Delhi, Maharashtra

Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the ho... Read More
The Election Commission has given one more chance to voters marked absent, dead or duplicate in 7 states. The states include Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.
The EC has also asked officials to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to be included in the Final Electoral Roll, while preventing duplicate enrolments.