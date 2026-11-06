Deleted voters get one more chance in 7 states including Delhi, Maharashtra

The states include Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.

Written by: Damini Nath
1 min readUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 04:31 PM IST
EC gives one more opportunity to voters marked absent, shifted, deceased.EC gives one more opportunity to voters marked absent, shifted, deceased. (Representational image)
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The Election Commission has given one more chance to voters marked absent, dead or duplicate in 7 states. The states include Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.

The EC has also asked officials to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to be included in the Final Electoral Roll, while preventing duplicate enrolments.

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Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the ho... Read More

 

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