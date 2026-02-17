Election Commission to showcase its all-in-one app to State Election Commissions, with offer of developing version for them

The Election Commission is likely to showcase its all-in-one ECINET app to State Election Commissions (SECs) this month, with the offer of developing versions for them as well, EC sources said.

The EC had on February 4 announced that it will host a national conference of State Election Commissioners in the Capital on February 24. The last such conference was held in 1999, it said.

On the agenda are “discussion sessions on electoral laws on elector eligibility of the States/UTs, technological interventions spearheaded by the EC such as the recently launched ECINET digital platform and EVMs amongst other topics”, the EC had said.