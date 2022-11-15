scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Election Commission to hear warring LJP factions on Nov 29

After the death of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020, his son, Chirag Paswan, and brother, Paras, had both staked claim to the party leadership.

In October 2021, the EC had frozen the party name and symbol till the dispute was resolved. (File Photo)

The Election Commission will hear the dispute between the two factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for the control of the party name and symbol on November 29, Election Commission (EC) sources said Tuesday.

The EC has written to the leaders of the two groups — Chirag Paswan and Union Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras — to appear for a personal hearing on November 29 and to submit any statements or documents in connection with their case by November 28, sources said.

After the death of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020, his son, Chirag Paswan, and brother, Paras, had both staked claim to the party leadership.

In October 2021, the EC had frozen the party name and symbol till the dispute was resolved. It had allotted the name Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to Chirag Paswan’s faction and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party to Paras’ side till it reached a final decision in the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

Meanwhile, the poll panel also wrote to the two factions of the Shiv Sena, each led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to submit all documents in support of their claims to the party leadership by November 23.

“In case no further documents/particulars are received, it will be assumed that your group has nothing to say in the matter and the Commission will proceed further in the dispute case, including settling the date of hearings,” the EC wrote to the two leaders.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 11:03:53 pm
Next Story

File movement only via e-office module from December 1, orders new Chandigarh vigilance secretary

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement