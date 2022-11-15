Election Commission to hear warring LJP factions on Nov 29

The Election Commission will hear the dispute between the two factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for the control of the party name and symbol on November 29, Election Commission (EC) sources said Tuesday.

The EC has written to the leaders of the two groups — Chirag Paswan and Union Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras — to appear for a personal hearing on November 29 and to submit any statements or documents in connection with their case by November 28, sources said.

After the death of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020, his son, Chirag Paswan, and brother, Paras, had both staked claim to the party leadership.

In October 2021, the EC had frozen the party name and symbol till the dispute was resolved. It had allotted the name Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to Chirag Paswan’s faction and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party to Paras’ side till it reached a final decision in the matter.

Meanwhile, the poll panel also wrote to the two factions of the Shiv Sena, each led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to submit all documents in support of their claims to the party leadership by November 23.

“In case no further documents/particulars are received, it will be assumed that your group has nothing to say in the matter and the Commission will proceed further in the dispute case, including settling the date of hearings,” the EC wrote to the two leaders.