Election Commission to conduct annual revision of electoral rolls in states where SIR is over

After skipping it this year, as its Special Intensive Revision was on or being planned in phases across states, the Election Commission on Thursday announced that it would conduct the annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) in 13 states and three Union Territories where the SIR has been completed and Assam, where it had decided not to conduct the SIR.

The EC wrote to the Chief Electoral Officers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal saying that the SSR with the qualifying date of January 1, 2027 would be conducted from November.

“…in order to facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors with reference to the qualifying date of 1st January, 2027 along with seeking advance applications for the three subsequent qualifying dates of 1st April, 1st July & 1st October, 2027, the Commission hereby directs that the existing electoral rolls shall be revised by conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950…” the EC wrote.

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As per the SSR schedule, the draft rolls will be published on November 12, after which claims and objections will be invited till December 11. The final rolls would be published on January 4, 2027.

The EC had broken from its practice of the last two decades where it had been conducting annual SSRs, instead ordering the SIR of rolls, in which the rolls were prepared afresh instead of being updated.

“In States/UTs where SIR is going on or has just been completed (viz. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, and Telangana), the schedule for SSR will be announced later. Also, for the 3 States/UTs namely Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where SIR has not been started so far, schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course of time keeping in view their weather conditions,” the EC said.

While the EC’s centralised software to flag “logical discrepancies” in the SIR has been under the scanner, for the SSR, the EC is likely to return to its earlier software that flags “demographically similar entries and photographically similar entries” (DSE/PSE). This had not been used during the SIR.

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In the instructions to the CEOs on Thursday, the EC wrote, regarding deletion of names, that “Confirmed cases of DSE/PSEs, permanently shifted and deceased may be removed only after Form 7 is received from the elector or near relative/family member (in case of deceased).”