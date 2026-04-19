Assembly polls: Election Commission takes action on 11,000 social media posts

The EC statement said that any misleading or unlawful AI-generated content should be acted upon within three hours of being brought to the notice of the social media platforms. (File Photo)

The Election Commission has taken action on over 11,000 social media posts, including ordering the removal of the content, issuing clarifications and filing of FIRs, in connection with the Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal since the announcement of the poll schedule on March 15, the poll panel said on Sunday.

The EC said in a statement that social media posts that are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct or disrupt or have the potential to disrupt the law and order in the four states and one UT are being monitored and acted upon by the State Nodal Officers under the Information Technology Act.