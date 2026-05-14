Phase-3 of SIR in 16 states and 3 Union Territories from May 30, says Election Commission

The Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, said the SIR schedule for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be announced later.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), covering 16 states and three Union Territories starting from May 30 in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur.

“The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census. With this, the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later,” the EC said in a statement.