Phase-3 of SIR in 16 states and 3 Union Territories from May 30, says Election Commission
The Election Commission of India has announced that SIR excercise will take place in 16 states and 3 Union Territories. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been left out in this phase.
The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), covering 16 states and three Union Territories starting from May 30 in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur.
“The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census. With this, the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later,” the EC said in a statement.
The one-month house-to-house visits by the Booth Level Officers will start from May 30 in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur; Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from June 4; Uttarakhand from June 8; Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 15; Telangana and Punjab from June 25; Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi from June 30; Nagaland from August 16; and Tripura from September 15.
“During SIR Phase-III over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 36.73 crore electors assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase…SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials. ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties,” the EC said.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More