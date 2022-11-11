scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Toys, accessories worth Rs 64 crore seized from Gujarat’s Mundra port ahead of polls: EC

Seizures of freebies ahead of Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have reached record levels, the Election Commission said on Friday

The EC said seizures of freebies ahead of Saturday’s Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh had increased five-fold compared to 2017. (Express Archive)

The Election Commission on Friday said seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls had already reached record levels, with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detecting smuggling of toys and accessories worth Rs 64 crore at Mundra port.

In Gujarat, where polls are scheduled on December 1 and December 5, the EC said the seizures had already reached Rs 71.88 crore within days of the announcement of polls. In 2017, the total seizures were of Rs 27.21 crore, the EC said.

Polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh |liveFollow Live Updates

“Though these are early days after the polls were announced in the state of Gujarat, yet activity by police has led to seizure of around 1.10 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 3.86 crore. DRI also reported massive seizure amounting to Rs 64 crore of toys and accessories which were being smuggled by way of mis-declaration and by resorting to concealment in import cargo at Mundra Port. Two persons including the mastermind have been arrested in the case and further investigation is under progress,” an EC statement said.

The EC said seizures of freebies ahead of Saturday’s Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh had increased five-fold compared to 2017.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh made seizures worth Rs 50.28 crore in total, of which Rs 17.18 crore was in cash. Liquor worth Rs 17.50 crore or 9.72 lakh litres, drugs worth Rs 1.20 crore, precious metals worth Rs 13.99 crore and other freebies worth Rs 41 lakh were also seized in the hill state. During the 2017 elections, authorities made seizures worth Rs 9.03 crore.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:48:01 pm
Next Story

Dera follower’s murder: Houses of two suspects raided in Punjab’s Faridkot

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement