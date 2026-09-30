EC removes added declaration from Form 6 online in states where SIR is over

The EC had on September 26 announced that “for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.” (File)

Four days after announcing the decision, the Election Commission on Wednesday night removed the SIR declaration added to the statutory voter enrolment form, Form 6, from its ECINET application portal in states where the SIR has concluded.

The EC had on September 26 announced that “for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.”

This was after The Indian Express had reported last week that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had expressed objections to the addition of the declaration in the Form 6, which can only be amended by the Union Law Ministry.