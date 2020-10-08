Election Commission reduces number of star campaigners for Bihar polls

A star campaigner is a prominent leader of a political party who canvasses for party candidates in an election. (File)

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday reduced the maximum number of star campaigners permitted for campaigning during Bihar elections amid concerns over large gatherings in view of the pandemic.

Till further notice, national and state parties can only field 30 star campaigners, as opposed to 40 earlier. Unrecognised parties can have 15 star campaigners, down from 20.

A star campaigner is a prominent leader of a political party who canvasses for party candidates in an election. The expenditure incurred on gatherings and rallies addresses by such campaigners is exempt from being added to the expenditure account of a candidate.

According to the revised guidelines, parties have to submit requests for star campaigners to address rallies at least 48 hours in advance so that safety measures can be put in place. Parties that have already informed EC of their list of star campaigners have now been asked to adhere to the revised limit.

