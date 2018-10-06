EC poll dates announcement LIVE UPDATES: Schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram today

The Election Commission Saturday will announce dates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram Assembly elections. The EC is expected to make the announcement in a press conference at 3 pm. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement is made. The EC is likely to announce dates for the Telangana Assembly Elections as well.
Mizoram’s 50-member House expires on December 15, 2018. Chhattisgarh’s Assembly, comprising 90 members, ends on January 5, 2019. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019. The 200-member Rajasthan House expires on January 20, 2019.
The Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008. It won the 2013 Assembly election after securing 34 seats in the 40-member House. Lal Thanhawala was elected CM of the state.
The BJP is in power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, the party has 160 seats in the 200-member House. Vasundhara Raje in the CM of Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, it won 166 seats in the House and elected Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM. The BJP won the Chhattisgarh polls in 2013, securing 49 seats in the 91-member House. The Congress came a close second with 39 seats. Raman Singh was elected CM.
The Election Commission may announce dates for the Telangana Assembly elections as well. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently dissolved the House to avoid a possible clubbing of Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha elections. KCR's Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) won 82 seats in the 120 member House. It was the first elected government in the state after bifurcation. Read more here.
The press conference, which was earlier reportedly scheduled at 12.30 pm, is now at 3 pm. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claims that the briefing has been delayed because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Rajasthan at 1 pm. Taking to Twitter, Surjewala lists "3 facts" and asks people to draw their own conclusions. See his tweet below.
