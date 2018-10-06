EC poll dates announcement LIVE UPDATES: Schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram today

Election Commission poll dates announcement LIVE UPDATES: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat is expected to announce the schedule for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram elections on Saturday. (PTI Photo/File) Election Commission poll dates announcement LIVE UPDATES: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat is expected to announce the schedule for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram elections on Saturday. (PTI Photo/File)

The Election Commission Saturday will announce dates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram Assembly elections. The EC is expected to make the announcement in a press conference at 3 pm. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement is made. The EC is likely to announce dates for the Telangana Assembly Elections as well.

Mizoram’s 50-member House expires on December 15, 2018. Chhattisgarh’s Assembly, comprising 90 members, ends on January 5, 2019. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019. The 200-member Rajasthan House expires on January 20, 2019.

The Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008. It won the 2013 Assembly election after securing 34 seats in the 40-member House. Lal Thanhawala was elected CM of the state.

The BJP is in power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, the party has 160 seats in the 200-member House. Vasundhara Raje in the CM of Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, it won 166 seats in the House and elected Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM. The BJP won the Chhattisgarh polls in 2013, securing 49 seats in the 91-member House. The Congress came a close second with 39 seats. Raman Singh was elected CM.