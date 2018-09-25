Election Commission orders probe after viral video shows Muslims pledging vote to TRS

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao dissolved the assembly to hold an early election in the state. (File) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao dissolved the assembly to hold an early election in the state. (File)

The State Election Commission of Telangana Tuesday ordered a probe after a video purportedly showed a group of Muslim men pledging their support to the TRS party in upcoming state assembly elections in the presence of a state minister, PTI reported.

“There were some newspaper reports and complaints have also been made. Now, since the model code of conduct is not on, if a voter takes the oath, I don’t think it falls within the purview of the electoral code violation. But we have asked the district electoral officer concerned to give a report on that,” state’s CEO Rajat Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The development comes as the state gears for legislative elections after chief minister k Chandrashekhar Rao dissolved the state assembly. KCR is currently serving as caretaker CM in the state. The video shows some people promising their votes to Transport Minister in the caretaker government Patnam Mahender Reddy. The minister is contesting from Thandur.

After the video went viral, opposition parties criticised the caretaker government and alleged that KCR is indulging in ‘cheap tricks’ and ‘communalising’ the elections. Congress then lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and raised questions as to why the body was not stepping in to check such practices. “The TRS, out of the fear of failure, is resorting to this kind of anti-Constitution practice which is detrimental to the principles of the secret ballot. This is a cheap way of manipulating people. KCR is now scared and has realised that he committed a mistake by calling early polls,” Telangana Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said.

The BJP called it an act of ‘Muslim appeasement’. Party spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “It’s a clear violation of Representation of People Act. KCR seems to be the role model for leaders such as this (Mahender Reddy). It is a brazen violation of the law of the land to seek votes on the basis of religion.

