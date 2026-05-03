Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Results in 4 states, and Puducherry to be declared tomorrow

Outside the EVM strong room at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Jorasanko Assembly constituency in West Bengal on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Election Commission of India (ECI) Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: The ECI will announce Assembly election results on May 4, with live counting updates available on eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Follow real-time trends, seat-wise results, party-wise tally and constituency-wise winners here.

The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am on May 4. The officials will first process postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Story continues below this ad EC orders fresh polling in all 285 polling stations in Bengal’s Falta on May 21: ECI late on Saturday night ordered a repoll at all the 285 polling stations, including the auxiliary polling stations, of Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal. The EC said there were “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling”. Exit poll predictions: Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a tight contest in West Bengal with the BJP having a clear edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), a decisive lead for the ruling BJP in Assam, and a change of guard in Kerala with the Congress-led UDF projected to make a comeback. Live Updates May 3, 2026 07:04 PM IST Welcome to ECI Assembly Election Results Live Blog Hello! Welcome to the Live blog tracking Election Commission of India updates on Assembly Election Results 2026. Counting of votes for 4 states – West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam and a Union Territory – Puducherry – will start tomorrow at 8 am sharp. Watch this space for Live results straight from ECI.

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