Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026: How to check Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal results on eci.gov.in

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Election Commission of India (ECI) Assembly Election Results 2026: All five regions — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry will have vote counting on May 4. The single-day counting process will begin at 8.00 am IST. Here is how you can check the election results online, on the official ECI website, eci.gov.in.
You can track the Assembly election 2026 results live through the following platforms:
The official Election Commission of India website: eci.gov.in
The Voter Helpline mobile app, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
The Indian Express website, which will run liveblogs and YouTube streams.
The counting process will begin with postal ballots and then move on to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Initial trends are expected to emerge within a couple of hours. The final results will be declared after all counting rounds are completed.
Single-phase polling for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly was held on April 9, 2026. The tenure of the current BJP-led Assam legislative assembly is set to end on May 20, 2026.
The key players in this election include the BJP-led NDA alliance comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Congress-led alliance which includes the INC, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI (M) and CPI (ML).
Most exit polls have projected a sweep for the BJP-led alliance. The poll of polls suggests that the BJP-led alliance could secure between 88 to 101 seats, followed by the Congress with 22 to 36 seats, while the AIUDF is projected to win 0 to 2 seats.
Polling across Kerala was held on April 9, with single-phase voting conducted for all 140 constituencies.
Kerala has always witnessed a contest between the CPI (M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF. In this election, the BJP has also emerged as a key player, aiming to expand its presence in the state.
Most exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led UDF. The poll of polls suggests that the UDF will win between 72 and 90 seats, followed by the LDF with 49 to 62 seats. The NDA is expected to secure between 0 to 8 seats.
Polling was held across Tamil Nadu on April 23 for all 234 Assembly seats, with over 4,000 candidates contesting. The state recorded a voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since the 1952 elections.
The key contenders include the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam front are the key players in the Tamil Nadu elections, alongside other parties.
Exit polls have projected a win for the DMK. According to these projections, the DMK is expected to secure between 112 and 129 seats, followed by AIADMK with 86 to 103 seats, while TVK is projected to win between 13 to 19 seats.
Polling for the 294-seat West Bengal Legislative Assembly election was held in two phases across West Bengal on April 23 and 29.
The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 92.93%, while the second phase saw 92.25%.
The key contenders include the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led alliance, BJP-led NDA alliance, Left Front alliance and Indian National Congress.
Exit polls have projected a clean sweep for the BJP in West Bengal.
Puducherry Legislative elections to all 30 Assembly seats was held in a single phase across the Union Territory on April 9.
The election recorded a turnout of 89.87%, the highest ever in Puducherry.
The key contenders emerged were BJP-led NDA, DMK-led SPA alliance, and TVK-led alliance and SNMMK-AIPTMML alliance. The exit polls predicted a AINRC-led alliance win, ahead of the Congress alliance.
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