Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026: How to check Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal results on eci.gov.in

The single-day counting process will begin at 8.00 am IST. (Photo: X/ECI)

Election Commission of India (ECI) Assembly Election Results 2026: All five regions — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry will have vote counting on May 4. The single-day counting process will begin at 8.00 am IST. Here is how you can check the election results online, on the official ECI website, eci.gov.in.

How to check election results?

You can track the Assembly election 2026 results live through the following platforms:

The official Election Commission of India website: eci.gov.in

The Voter Helpline mobile app, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Indian Express website, which will run liveblogs and YouTube streams.

How is the counting process carried out?

The counting process will begin with postal ballots and then move on to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Initial trends are expected to emerge within a couple of hours. The final results will be declared after all counting rounds are completed.