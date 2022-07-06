EC issues notification for Vice-Presidential polls

THE ELECTION Commission on Tuesday issued a notification for the August 6 poll for the office of the Vice-President and set in motion the process of filing nomination papers by candidates.

According to the notification, July 19 is the last date for filing nominations. The Election Commission last month announced that election to the office of the Vice-President will be held on August 6 as the term of Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

As per Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill the vacancy of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term.

The EC has appointed Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha as the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential election.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

Both the NDA government and opposition parties have not named their candidates for the elections yet. The name of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has been doing the rounds as a potential candidate for the NDA government.

In the Vice-Presidential polls, the electoral college comprises 788 members of both houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are MPs, the value of each MP’s vote would be the same.

The voting will take place in Parliament House, unlike the Presidential polls where MLAs can vote from other locations.