EC to convene national roundtable conference with state election commissioners today: Here is what’s on agenda

After a hiatus of 27 years, the Election Commission of India (EC) will convene national roundtable conference with the state election commissioners at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The conference is aimed at fostering synergies in the functioning of the Election Commission and State Election Commissioners with respect to electoral processes and logistics within legal frameworks. The discussions are expected to provide a “platform for constructive exchange of ideas and reinforce the spirit of cooperative federalism in electoral management”, said the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a release.

The deliberations at the day-long conference will focus on sharing of technology, EVMs and electoral rolls and strengthening of electoral processes. The conference will include presentations by senior officials of the Commission on key technological and operational initiatives, including the recently introduced ECINET digital platform and its transformative potential in streamlining electoral services. “Presentations will also highlight the robustness, transparency and safeguards of the electronic voting machines,” the PIB statement read.