Election Commission names Sonu Sood as Punjab icon for ethical voting

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Source: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed actor Sonu Sood as the Punjab state icon to make people aware about ethical voting, an official statement in Chandigarh said on Monday.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said his office had sent a proposal to the ECI in this regard and they approved the same.

Belonging to Punjab Moga’s district, the actor became a national hero as he helped transport thousands of migrants stuck at various places to their homes during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

On September 30, he was honoured with the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme for his efforts to help people in times of Covid-19.

The actor had earlier told The Indian Express that he empathized with the migrants after seeing visuals of them walking on foot to their homes.

“I can relate to migrants. When I came to Mumbai, I came on a train and had no reservation….migrants walking on the roads, with their kids, elders… were the most disturbing visuals of my life,” the actor had said.

A controversy had erupted over his Ghar Bhejo initiative with it being alleged that he had undertaken the humanitarian work with political ambitions. Sood, however, had clarified that he would not be joining or campaigning for any party. “I don’t see myself comfortable doing any such election campaigning. These speculations going around that I am going to join BJP… these are not at all true. I am not joining politics or any other party,” he had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd