Model code to kick in right after premature dissolution of Assembly: EC

The Election Commission Thursday issued an order on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct from the date a state dissolves its Assembly and seeks early elections. This, in effect, means MCC has kicked in for Telangana.

Keeping the Supreme Court’s observation in S R Bommai Vs Union of India (1994) case, the poll watchdog said neither the caretaker state government nor the central government shall announce any new schemes and projects in respect of the state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the Part-VII of the MCC.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and Chief Secretaries to all states and union territories, the EC said in case of premature dissolution of legislative assembly, “the provisions of Part-VII (Party in Power) of the Model Code of Conduct shall come into operation with immediate effect in the state concerned and shall continue to be in force till the completion of the election to constitute the new legislative assembly.”

The Indian Express was the first to report that the EC was considering passing an order to ensure that the MCC kicks in immediately after a state dissolves its Assembly.

In Telangana, the Cabinet decided to dissolve the House on September 6 but the EC is yet to announce poll dates. TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recommended dissolution of the House to avoid possible clubbing of the Assembly elections in the state with Lok Sabha elections.

