The Election Commission on Monday directed authorities in five election-bound states that restrictions under the model code of conduct (MCC) that apply to government officials should extend to retired officials re-employed or engaged by state governments.
Writing to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where Assembly elections are expected early in 2027, the EC said it previously issued instructions that government employees must not participate in election campaigns or support any individual or party during elections.
“The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct apply to all organisations/committees, corporations/commissions, etc. funded wholly or partially by the Government, and their employees. Further, the relevant Conduct Rules, in the States, prohibit the Government servants from taking part in political activities and elections,” the EC said.
The EC added that the same restrictions should extend to retired government employees engaged or re-employed in various capacities by the states, noting that there were “no specific guidelines or rules relating to their political neutrality and conduct during MCC period”.
“The Commission hereby directs that restrictions and prohibitions applicable to Government Servants shall similarly apply to the aforesaid category of individuals during MCC period. Further, they shall not summon any election-related officer of the constituency or district where elections have been announced for any official discussions/meetings or hold video conferences/meetings with any such officer. Any omission or commission of any act in contravention of Commission’s directions shall be viewed seriously,” the EC wrote.
The EC’s directions come at a time when preparations for the Assembly polls are underway. Ahead of the election announcement, the three-member Commission also usually visits the states. Teams of senior EC officials have been visiting the states.