The Election Commission on Monday directed authorities in five election-bound states that restrictions under the model code of conduct (MCC) that apply to government officials should extend to retired officials re-employed or engaged by state governments.

Writing to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where Assembly elections are expected early in 2027, the EC said it previously issued instructions that government employees must not participate in election campaigns or support any individual or party during elections.

“The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct apply to all organisations/committees, corporations/commissions, etc. funded wholly or partially by the Government, and their employees. Further, the relevant Conduct Rules, in the States, prohibit the Government servants from taking part in political activities and elections,” the EC said.