Express daily briefing: EC meet today over Lavasa’s recusal; Modi to hold dinner for NDA allies; Niki Lauda dies

EC meet today over Lavasa’s recusal; he says sought action after SC frowned on delays

Advertising

A meeting of the full Election Commission has been called to discuss Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s letter to CEC Sunil Arora recusing from meetings on violations of the MCC in protest over his minority decisions going unrecorded in the Commission’s final orders. On the eve of the meeting, Lavasa told The Indian Express that it was SC’s strong observations on the poll panel’s delayed reaction to hate speeches that prompted him to intervene and seek “transparent and time-bound” disposal of complaints.

Modi, Shah to hold dinner for NDA allies; Opposition to meet EC over VVPAT

Two days after the exit polls, PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a dinner for allies in the national capital. Meanwhile, leaders of opposition parties are expected to meet informally to firm up a strategy if NDA falls short of majority. They are also likely to meet the EC over tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM figures.

Gangrape victim: ‘They committed crime when we revealed caste’

Advertising

A 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gangraped by five men in Rajasthan’s Alwar on April 26 says she is still struggling to cope with the trauma and finds it “very difficult to sleep” at night. Speaking to Sakshi Dayal, she said, “One of the men asked us what our caste was. We said we were Dalits, he said, what can Dalits do to us?”

Opinion: PM doesn’t face the media impromptu

Suhas Palsikar writes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices a style of one-way communication where he is “the preacher” and “the giver”. This draws attention to a larger issue, he adds, which is that if leaders were to avoid media scrutiny, what does that tell us about their commitment to the democratic culture of political equality?

Explained: In past, Sensex jumped on hopes of change, this time continuity

With every exit poll predicting the return of NDA, Sensex jumped 1,421.9 points or 3.75 per cent Monday. The Sensex movement on exit poll projections has been consistent, at least over the last five general elections. While exit poll projections for 1999 and 2014 elections brought with them hope for reforms and positive policy formation, this time it’s a vote for continuity.

F1 legend Niki Lauda passes away at 70

Niki Lauda, a three-time Formula One champion, has died at the age of 70. Lauda had been battling with health issues since last year. He underwent a lung transplant last August that had him in the hospital for two months.

French court tells doctors to resume life support for paralysed patient

The fate of Vincent Lambert, who has been in a vegetative state since 2008, has sparked a fierce debate over Euthanasia. Some 12 hours after a medical team withdrew life support to Lambert, a court has ordered doctors to resume giving him food and water.

And finally…

“Nautanki (drama) happens in politics as well, and we are seeing it,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in reference to PM Modi’s visit to Kedarnath. “We hadn’t ever seen, before today, that the PM goes to Himalayas leaving behind his responsibilities in Delhi.”