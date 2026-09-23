Election Commission – Express Investigation Reactions LIVE: Congress, TMC react to Express investigation on Election Commission

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi with CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have faced Opposition scrutiny after an Indian Express report revealed that two out of three Election Commissioners complained about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names. Calling the decisions regarding new voters “unauthorised and illegal,” Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi warned against voter database access being ‘centralised’ in Delhi, bypassing state officials.
‘Gyanesh is ruling like a dictator,’ says Congress
Congress hit out at Kumar, stating that “Gyanesh is ruling like a dictator just like his boss Modi and is engaged in ‘vote theft’ to please Modi [sic].”
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In a post on X, Congress said, “We have said this before as well – Modi has captured the Election Commission. Gyanesh Kumar is Modi’s puppet. This fact is proven by this report from the Indian Express. Modi and Gyanesh together have caused great damage to the country’s democracy.”
‘Invisible hand is running the Election Commission’, says Congress leader Manish Tewari:
Congress leader Manish Tewari said the findings suggest an “invisible hand is running the Election Commission”.
“If the ostensible facts as reported by Indian Express are correct, then it seems to suggest that there is an ‘invisible hand ‘ running the ECISVEEP. If rules were not allegedly followed and decisions were taken that were not unanimous or by majority then all the decisions of ECISVEEP are per -se arbitrary and capricious if not completely illegal. This is perhaps a fit case for serious considering an impeachment proceeding but more importantly the fundamental question is as to how will the credibility of ECISVEEP be ever resurrected [sic],” Tewari wrote on X.
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