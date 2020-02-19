Election Commission holds meet with Law Ministry, talks electoral reforms

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said there are more than 40 different proposals on electoral reforms. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said there are more than 40 different proposals on electoral reforms.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held detailed discussions with the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice on various issues related to pending electoral reforms, including Aadhaar linkage with electoral rolls.

According to the ECI, several important matters were taken up during the meeting such as more than one qualification date in a year for becoming an elector; Aadhaar linkage with electoral rolls; paid news and false affidavits as electoral offence/corrupt practice; covering print media and social media intermediaries under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951; substituting the term ‘wife’ by ‘spouse’ in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to facilitate electoral registration to spouses of women officials in the category of service voters; and an amendment in the Contribution Form.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said there are more than 40 different proposals on electoral reforms. “The commission would like to have such meetings with the Legislative Department at regular intervals…” he said.

