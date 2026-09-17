Trinamool name, symbol on interim freeze; factions told to pick new ones

Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee led factions will have to select new names. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Election Commission freezes symbol and name of All India Trinamool Congress in interim order.

Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee led factions will have to select new names and will be allotted symbols, EC orders.

Last week, the Election Commission met both factions of the TMC and sought more documents from the rebel Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction as the fight for the party’s organisational control and claim to its name and symbol intensified.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was represented by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and four others, while Ritabrata himself represented his faction before the Election Commission of India.