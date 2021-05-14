Election Commission forms panel to look into issues in recent polls

PUSHING FOR wide-ranging reforms — from strengthening legal framework to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols to regulating poll expenditure by political parties — the Election Commission of India (EC) Thursday set up a core-committee to identify and address issues.

“Election Commission of India in furtherance for continuing reforms process has decided to set up a Core Committee headed by Secretary General, ECI, to identify learning, experiences, shortcomings from recently Poll-gone States…” it said in a statement.

The move comes after the EC faced flak for its conduct of the Assembly polls, including for failing to ensure that political parties followed Covid-19 protocol during campaigning. It identified nine issues during the elections.

The committee is tasked with identifying shortcomings in the regulatory framework of EC, and gaps in implementation and enforcement at the level of state chief electoral officers and district officials. It will also look into “shortcomings in existing framework in providing protection to electoral machinery from possibility of reprisal after elections.”