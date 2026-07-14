‘Poll panel or Modi’s personal fiefdom?’ Opposition criticises Form 6 ‘change’, demands rollback

The Opposition on Monday slammed the Election Commission over a Form 6 “change”, with the Congress accusing the poll panel of having become “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal fiefdom”.

The allegations follow The Indian Express’s report on Sunday that the EC’s online version of the electors’ registration form — Form 6 — has a new section that seeks the status of the applicant’s parents vis-à-vis the last SIR.

Congress’s RS MP Pawan Khera said what the “Genie was to Aladdin, (CEC) Gyanesh (Kumar) is to Modi” as “he simply carries out the master’s wishes”. “The latest example: the EC has introduced a new mandatory section in the online version of Form 6, although the downloadable version contains no such provision, without any prescribed amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The EC, which cannot add even a comma to a statutory form on its own, has inserted an entirely new section — as if it has ceased to be a constitutional body and become Modi’s personal fiefdom,” said Khera.