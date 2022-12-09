scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Election Commission finds nothing wrong in Shah’s ‘taught them a lesson’ remark

Around 5,100 mode code violation complaints in Gujarat, 800 in Himachal found correct

Sources said the complaint was examined and a report sought from the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer. (Express File)

The Election Commission of India has concluded that Home Minister Amit Shah’s “taught a lesson in 2002” remark during the recent Gujarat Assembly elections campaigning did not violate the model code of conduct (MCC), sources in the EC said.

Speaking at a rally on November 25, Shah had said that the BJP had taught a lesson to rioters in 2002. Retired bureaucrat E A S Sarma had written to the EC, alleging that Shah’s speech had violated the model code of conduct.

Sources said the complaint was examined and a report sought from the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer. The EC found that the Home Minister was referring to teaching “miscreants” a lesson, and not any particular community, a source said.

Sarma said on Friday that he had not received any reply to his complaint as well as two subsequent letters to the EC. He said the EC should make its decision public through its website as it was a public authority under the Right to Information Act and required to make suo motu disclosures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...

Meanwhile, the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which wrapped up with the announcement of results on Thursday, saw over 6,000 and 1,000 cases, respectively, of MCC violations reported through the ECI’s CVigil app, according to another EC source. Of those, 800 cases in Himachal and 5,100 in Gujarat were found to be correct. In Gujarat, around 3,600 of the cases pertained to displaying posters and banners without permission, while in Himachal the number was 580. The hill state also had 185 cases of money distribution reported through the app.

The authorities in the two states increased seizures of freebies that were meant for inducing voters. In Gujarat, the seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies worth Rs 801.85 crore was a huge increase from seizures of Rs 27.21 crore in the 2017 elections, as per the source.

Himachal Pradesh saw seizures of Rs 57.24 crore in total, up from Rs 9.03 crore in 2017.

Advertisement

Polling was held at 59,723 polling stations in Gujarat, Himachal and by-polls in five states in November and December. There was no demand for re-polling, the source said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 11:44:48 pm
Next Story

AAP dents Congress vote share, makes significant gains in ST seats

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close