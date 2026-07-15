Election Commission extends SIR in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana by 10 days

As per the new schedule, the house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will continue till July 24. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday extended the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh by 10 days, with electors’ deadline for submitting enumeration forms now changed from July 14 to July 24 and the publication of the draft roll on July 31 instead of July 21.

As per the new schedule, the house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will continue till July 24. After that, the draft rolls will be published on July 31, and the claims and objections will be filed between July 31 and August 30. Notices for claims and objections are to be disposed of by September 28, and the final roll is to be published on October 3.