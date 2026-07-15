Election Commission extends SIR in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana by 10 days

The Election Commission on Tuesday extended the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh by 10 days, with electors’ deadline for submitting enumeration forms now changed from July 14 to July 24 and the publication of the draft roll on July 31 instead of July 21.
As per the new schedule, the house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will continue till July 24. After that, the draft rolls will be published on July 31, and the claims and objections will be filed between July 31 and August 30. Notices for claims and objections are to be disposed of by September 28, and the final roll is to be published on October 3.
The EC announced the third phase of the SIR covering 16 states and three UTs on May 14. The enumeration phase in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh started on June 5.
In Haryana, around 36 lakh voters are yet to be cleared, and enumeration forms are still awaited from nearly 2.88 lakh electors. The remaining over 33 lakh voters have been placed in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate or Dead) category.
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas said enumeration forms have been received from around 1.70 crore electors (82.38% of the state’s 2.06 crore registered voters) till 6 pm on Tuesday, and all the forms received have been digitised.“We requested the Election Commission because… We want to ensure that not even a single eligible elector is left out,” Sreenivas said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav also sought the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as 40 lakh enumeration forms (9%) are yet to be collected.