Express daily briefing: EC meets today amid EVM row, Justice Lokur on CJI row; ISRO launches RISAT-2B

EC to meet today amid EVM row

The Election Commission will meet today to discuss the demands made by leaders of 22 Opposition parties regarding verification of VVPATs. The leaders had also raised with the Commission reports of suspicious EVM movements. Does an electoral setback deepen doubts over EVMs? Manoj C G and Abantika Ghosh find a pattern.

Justice Lokur on CJI row: Institutional bias, woman must get report

Justice Madan B Lokur, who retired from the apex court last December, has written in The Indian Express that institutional bias is visible in the inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former woman employee. Lokur says “The complainant in the case has not been fairly treated.” He has questioned the Supreme Court’s decision not to hand the complainant a copy of the report by citing an earlier ruling.

ISRO successfully launches earth observation satellite RISAT-2B

Indian space agency ISRO early this morning successfully launched its earth observation satellite RISAT-2B, weighing 615-kg, that would enhance the country’s surveillance capabilities. “This is a very, very important mission for India. It is an excellent satellite with hi-fi earth observation (capabilities),” ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

Lost in Baghpat field for 4 days, a 1-year-old survives hunger, wounds

At a hospital in Baghpat, a one-year-old baby finds comfort only in the hands of a woman constable. This is how it has been for four days now since the infant was found close to the body of a woman, believed to be her mother, in a Baghpat field. While the woman’s body decomposed, the infant survived hunger, thirst and two days of rain, and crawled out of the field to a shrine nearby where devotees noticed her.

Kedar Jadhav brings street-smartness of gully cricket to the Indian team

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had sustained an injury during the IPL, has been declared fit for the upcoming World cup. With the 2019 squad short of star power compared to the 2011 galacticos, especially in the middle order, Jadhav’s street-smartness and his combative nature to take on mightier opponents will be crucial for a team that aims to be more than the sum of its parts.

Explained: How EVMs travel from strong room to poll booth and back

Ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on May 23, twenty two Opposition parties approached the Election Commission over reports of supposedly suspicious movement of EVMs. The Election Commission has dismissed allegations of EVMs being switched. We take a look at the EC procedures for storing these machines, commissioning them for polls, and how they travel from the strong room to the poll booth and back.

Inked forcibly on both hands: Dalits refuse bribe, protest to vote

Six Dalits in Uttar Pradesh’s Jeevanpur village were inked forcibly on their right hand and allegedly offered money after being threatened to not vote in the polls by ‘Kamal ke phool’ (BJP) supporters. This village in Chandauli which has a population of 1200 people includes 400 Dalits and six among them returning the bribe, protested to exercise their franchise.

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has crossed the 415 PPM mark for the first time. How does the rapidly rising concentration relate to global warming? Amitabh Sinha explains.