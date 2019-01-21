Election Commission rejects cyber expert’s charges of EVM hacking in 2014 polls, mulls legal action

Hours after an Indian cyber expert claimed that EVMs were hacked in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which saw the BJP win by a landslide margin, the Election Commission on Monday maintained that the machines were foolproof and that is was “wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest”.

Advertising

The election watchdog also said it was mulling legal action in response to the claims made by a person identified as Syed Suja at a press conference in London.

“It has come to our notice that an event claiming to demonstrate EVMs used by ECI can be tampered with, has been organised in London. ECI has been wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest & stands by empirical facts about the foolproof nature of ECI EVMs,” ANI quoted the EC as saying.

The commission further said EVMs used in Indian elections were manufactured by Bharat Electronics and Electronics Corporation of India under “very strict supervisory and security conditions”.

“EVMs are manufactured in Bharat Electronics Ltd. & Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. under very strict supervisory&security conditions. There are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures observed under the supervision of a Committee of technical experts constituted in 2010,” the commission said.

Syed Suja, the Indian cyber expert who is seeking political asylum in the US, claimed that the 2014 general election was “rigged” through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which, he says, can be hacked.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, Suja said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members. He claimed Reliance helped the BJP to get low-frequency signals to hack the EVMs. However, his claims could not be verified.