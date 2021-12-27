EC meets Health Secretary to review Covid-19 situation ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states

Top officials of the Election Commission on Monday met Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to review the Covid-19 situation in the wake of the highly infectious Omicron variant ahead of assembly polls in five states early next year.

The meeting also comes days after the Allahabad High Court last week urged the EC and Prime Minister to postpone the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due to the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“The commission would be proceeding to Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon for a scheduled poll preparedness review meeting there and return on 30th afternoon,” an EC official said.

The Health Ministry has sent multidisciplinary teams to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab – for reporting vaccination below the national average. The teams, which will remain stationed in the states for the next 3 to 5 days, will assess the situation, suggest remedial actions and submit a report every evening by 7 pm.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra last Friday also said the Comission will take a call after reviewing the situation in the state.

The Health Secretary had on December 23 directed the poll-bound states to “exponentially ramp up vaccination” – especially in the “low coverage districts” to protect the vulnerable population.

Bhushan, during the review meeting with all states, also raised a red flag that pockets with low vaccination coverage may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant, and that district administrations have to pay special attention to ramp up vaccination in these pockets. Elections are expected in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur early next year.

During his visit to Uttarakhand last week, when asked about the Allahabad High Court’s request, Chandra said he had been informed that Uttarakhand had one case of Omicron so far. He reiterated the EC’s measures for making elections Covid-safe and said the Commission would take action as per the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Last Friday Allahabad High Court urged the Prime Minister to “take strong steps” and consider “stopping and postponing” rallies, meetings and elections.

The Commision is currently visiting all poll-bound states ahead of the scheduled assembly elections. It is customary for the Comission to visit poll-bound states ahead of announcing their dates. The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Rajiv Kumar have already visite the poll bound states of Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand and are scheduled to visit, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur next.

Chandra, during his review visit to Goa said the Election Commission is ready to hold the elections in Goa (and by extension, the other states going to polls around the same time), despite the looming threat of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic, but emphasised that local election officials have been empowered to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols during campaigning, and that the polling itself will also be held with adequate precautions.

The current term of the legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are coming to an end in March 2022, while the term of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end in May.