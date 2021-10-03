scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Election Commission: Chirag Pawan, Pashupati Kumar Paras factions can’t use LJP name, symbol

The EC’s ruling to freeze the party name and symbols is an interim order that will be in effect till the dispute is finally settled.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 3, 2021 3:11:17 am
Election Commission of India (File)

Ahead of the Assembly bypolls in Bihar, the Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the party name for the factions led by Chirag Pawan and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The EC’s ruling to freeze the party name and symbols is an interim order that will be in effect till the dispute is finally settled. It said both factions are free to use new names.

