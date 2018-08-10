Election Commission calls all-party meet on August 27

The Commission has invited seven national parties and 51 regional parties. (Representational Image) The Commission has invited seven national parties and 51 regional parties. (Representational Image)

WITH LESS than a year to go for the next Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) has called a meeting of all political parties on August 27 where the issue of EVM vulnerability is likely to dominate. The meeting has been called since it has been over a year since the Commission last met political parties. Although EVMs are not on the agenda, the poll panel is prepared to allay any concerns regarding the same, said EC sources.

Last week seven opposition parties came together to make a fresh case for conducting Lok Sabha polls with ballot papers. The Opposition, however, hasn’t formally approached EC on the same.

“We want to brief them on electoral roll revision and seek their cooperation and involvement for the same. That apart, we want to seek their views on a few proposals that the EC has made to the government. For instance, the government wanted use to seek feedback from political parties on imposing expenditure limits for candidates contesting legislative council polls,” said a source.

The EC will also inform parties about the progress made in procuring latest EVMs and paper trail machines ahead of general elections. The Commission has invited seven national parties and 51 regional parties.

