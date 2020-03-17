Election Commission appoints new CEO for J&K

The 1999-batch IAS officer of J&K cadre succeeds Shailendra Kumar. (File Photo) The 1999-batch IAS officer of J&K cadre succeeds Shailendra Kumar. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Monday appointed Hirdesh Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir. The 1999-batch IAS officer of J&K cadre succeeds Shailendra Kumar.

The appointment comes after the Union government set up a Delimitation Commission for J&K less than two weeks ago. Kumar will be a member of the said commission that will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while announcing reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, had said delimitation of Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile state would be carried out on the basis of the 2011 Census.

According to the J&K Reorganisation Act passed by Parliament last year: “…the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies may be determined by the EC on in the manner hereinafter provided”.

